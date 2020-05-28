UAW Local 12 hosting blood drive to honor frontline workers

UAW Local 12 is hosting a blood drive today to honor frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Frontline Heroes Blood Drive is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the union building on Ashland Ave.

The union has partnered with the American Red Cross to host blood drives every two weeks since March. Representatives said they're having as many as possible to help compensate for a reduced number of drives and appointments during the pandemic.

"We have a lot of union workers that are out there on the front lines every day, be it in hospitals, EMS workers, sheriffs, police officers, they're out there every day still maintaining what they do and keeping the public safe," American Red Cross labor liaison Mark Buford said. "We want to find a way to honor them by helping to save some lives."

The American Red Cross said since many blood drives at schools and universities were canceled during the pandemic, local organizations stepping up to help has been a huge help.

"We have to do so many of them because we have to maintain social distancing," Buford said. "It's been a challenge and will continue to be a challenge for months to come but the union, UAW, all the unions in Toledo wants to help as best they can to make sure that blood is on the shelf when somebody needs it, because that need is not going to go away."

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at redcross.org prior to arriving. Use the donor code HEROES when registering.

All employees, donors, and volunteers are required to wear a face covering or mask.