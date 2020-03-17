UAW says talks underway concerning coronavirus

In a public Facebook message directed at all affiliated members Tuesday the UAW said it is aware of the concerns workers have over the coronavirus outbreak, and that they are in talks with all companies employing those workers.

"Our message is simple: You put our members first in this global crisis. These are the very people who make your profits possible, who build your products and who provide your services," Rory Gamble said.

No other details were given, but the statement said members will receive updates in the future.

Numerous Jeep workers and family members have contacted 13abc over the past week expressing their concerns about continuing to work in close proximity to hundreds of others, and this is the first time the union has addressed those concerns publicly.

We reached out to Fiat-Chrysler and received the following statement:



FCA has already implemented extensive protocols to ensure the health and welfare of our workforce. We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed. As a member of the joint UAW-GM-Ford-FCA COVID-19 Coronavirus Task Force, we appreciate the opportunity to share best practices across the industry"