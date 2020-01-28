US Marshals arrest one fugitive in Toledo, second still on the lose

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals arrested Blanca Cruz-Salinas on Tuesday morning at the Red Roof Inn on Secor Rd.

Jerome Hornbeak is still wanted and on the lose.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Task Force is asking for assistance locating two wanted fugitives.

Blanca Cruz-Salinas, also known as Blanca Hall, is wanted by the Toledo Police Department for armed robbery of an east Toledo Walgreens. Her last known location is in the 4600 block of Imperial in Toledo. Cruz-Salinas is considered armed and dangerous. She is 5-foot-2, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jerome Hornbeak is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of Federal Supervised Release. He was originally convicted of possession with the intent to deliver and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. His last known residence is in the 1800 block of Pilgrim in Toledo. He is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Information leading to arrest may result in a cash reward, and caller can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833, the US Marshals Service at 419-259-6286, or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.