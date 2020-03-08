U.S. State Department urges Americans to avoid cruise ships

The State Department is issuing an advisory for travelers in the U.S. to avoid traveling on cruise ships amid the COVID-19 virus.

As of Sunday evening, the State Department says they are urging U.S. Citizen, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, to not board cruise ships.

In a statement posted on the federal website the State Department said:

" In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures. While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities."

The State Department also cites the CDC and urges older adults and travelers with underlying health conditions to not only avoid cruises by "situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease."

The list of places includes; crowded places, long plane trips and cruise ships.

Those passengers with plans to travel by cruise ship should contact their cruise line companies directly for further information and continue to monitor the Travel.state.gov website