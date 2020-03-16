USAID head, rare Trump aide with bipartisan support, resigns

The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of running America’s main foreign humanitarian aid programs.

Former Republican congressman Mark Green announced his resignation and return to the private sector on Monday, saying he was proud of the work the agency had done.

Green was one of the few nominees by President Donald Trump to win overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate.

Green said his last day on the job would be April 10.

