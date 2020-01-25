USDA: Ground beef recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Amity Packing Company is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible plastic contamination, according to the USDA.

A release shows that 1 pound vacuum-sealed packages labeled with "Pre 95% LEAN/5% FAT GROUND BEEF," lot code “0060,” case code “11402” and use/freeze by date of “01/31/2020” are being specifically recalled. The beef was produced on January 6, 2020 and has establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package.

The USDA reports the products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. They were sold under the Pre Brands LLC name.

Inspectors say they were alerted of the possible contamination after receiving two complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef. So far there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from people eating the product.

People who purchased the ground beef are urged to throw it away or return it to its place of purchase. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pre Brands LLC at (844) 773-3663.