UT, BGSU announce plans to reopen for in-person classes in fall

The two largest local universities have announced plans to reopen to in-person classes for the fall.

Bowling Green State University made the announcement late last week, while the University of Toledo confirmed their plans Monday. Both schools closed in March during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from UT, the decision is being based upon availability of person protective equipment, the ability to maintain social distancing and contact tracking measures. There will also be robust cleaning and disinfecting of all campus facilities.

“We are doing everything in our power to prepare our campuses to open for the fall semester,” Dr. Karen Bjorkman, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a press release. “As the state of Ohio has begun a gradual and methodical reopening of the state, we expect to safely resume in-person education at The University of Toledo this fall.”

In a statement, BGSU said its plan is to open in the fall, but the administration and leadership understands the need to be flexible and consider online and remote options.

In addition to social distancing and health monitoring, BGSU dining facilities will change how they serve food and accommodate seating.

UT and BGSU joined Ohio Northern University in Ada, which said it would resume in-person classes in the fall last week.

Local universities opening for in-person instruction in fall 2020:

• University of Toledo

• Bowling Green State University

• Ohio Northern University