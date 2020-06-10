UT, BGSU join esports league with other Mid-American Conference schools

Toledo and Bowling Green are joining with other Mid-American Conference schools to compete in the Esports Collegiate Conference. It will debut in the 2020-21 school year.

The ESC will operate separately from the MAC with fall and spring seasons, and it will provide structure, scheduling, and championship opportunities for its members.

In addition to BGSU and UT, the founding member schools are Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami, Northern Illinois, Ohio University, and Western Michigan.

Titles being considered for fall 2020 are "Rocket League," "Fortnite," "Super Smash Brothers, "Madden" or "FIFA." Spring season competition will be in "Overwatch" and "League of Legends."

“The creation of Esports Collegiate represents the foresight of our presidents to establish a standalone, competitive framework for collegiate esports competitors and enthusiasts,” said Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, MAC commissioner.

Brian Heilmeyer, associate dean of students at BGSU, and Ben Hammond, desktop support supervisor for ITS, will oversee the Falcons’ esports team. Heilmeyer will handle financing and policy, while Hammond will manage the team’s day-to-day operations.

The names of the Toledo coaches were not included in a press release.