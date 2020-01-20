UT celebrates MLK Unity Day

Hundreds of people came out to the 19th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Unity Day Celebration at the University of Toledo's Savage Arena. This years theme: "Dream, Believe, Do."

There were performances by various talented groups and individuals. More than $6000.00 in scholarship monies was given to students from the City of Toledo's Mayor's Office, and the University of Toledo.

The event ended with a community service project. Volunteers bagged up winter weather items that were donated to Lucas County Children Services.