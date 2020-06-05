UT announces changes to fall academic calendar

Students will be back on the University of Toledo campus for the fall semester this year, but it won't be the normal experience.

The university announced classes will begin Monday, August 17, one week prior to the planned first day of classes. UT is also making other adjustments to the fall academic calendar, including eliminating their fall break in October, so students will end their on-campus portion of their studies by the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students will now complete their final exams remotely during the week of November 30-December 4.

The changes to the academic calendar won't change the number of weeks in the semester, as students will still be on campus for the regularly scheduled 15 weeks.