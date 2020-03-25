UT athletics offering incentives for kids to keep reading

With schools closed and kids cooped up at home during the coronavirus shutdown, the University of Toledo athletic department is giving local kids another incentive to keep reading.

The Rocket Spring Reading Program is launching for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To complete the program, students must read at least 10 books between March 25-May 31.

Each book must be recorded in the student's Rocket Reading Log.

The reward for completing the program is one free ticket to the Rockets football home opener against San Diego State on September 12.

To redeem the offer, each student must bring their completed Rocket Reading Log to the Rocket Ticket Office, located at Savage Arena. The parent/guardian of the student will receive the ticket via email/mobile device.

There are three separate specialized categories: kindergarten through second grade; third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grade.

The deadline to redeem the 2020 Rocket Spring Reading Program reward is 5 p.m. on July 10.