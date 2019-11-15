UT campus police, Ohio State Highway Patrol break ground on new shared facility

The corner of Dorr and Secor will look a lot different by next year. University of Toledo campus police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol broke ground today on a new shared facility -- the first of its kind in the state.

Lt. Robert Sellers, OSHP spokesperson, explains that "we both needed new facilities, and both had mutual goals of increasing public safety. It was a natural fit."

UToledo's chief of police, Jeff Newton, echoes the sentiment. "Working shoulder-to-shoulder, being in the same building and having opportunities in the future that we probably can't even imagine today, we're really excited about it."

The new $6.5 million project will see UT police move a short distance from the Transportation building, while the OSHP post will move from Airport Highway in Swanton -- their home since 1961.

Lt. Sellers explains that trying to cover eastern Lucas County from Swanton has been an issue, and moving to Toledo will certainly help.

"That's really going to cut down on our response times to that part of the county, and also it puts us right in the middle of our high-crash corridors: I-75, I-475, etc."

The benefits for campus police are similar, though naturally will focus more on student safety.

"We like being on this side because residence halls are on this side of campus," Newton offers, "and quicker access to the Health Science campus. It's just a great spot for us and we think it's going to serve students well here."

For the most part, each agency will still operate separately -- though training and interview rooms will be shared, along with camaraderie.

"This proves the power of partnerships," Lt. Sellers states, "that two agencies can come together towards a common goal. We can both save money, and deliver better public safety by working and collaborating together."

The facility is expected to welcome its first officers next winter, with university president Dr. Sharon Gaber anticipating a January opening.