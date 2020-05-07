UT contracts with firm to find interim president

With University of Toledo President Sharon L. Gaber preparing to leave for the chancellor position at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, UT is making plans to name an interim president.

In a press release, UT said it has contracted with the Association of Governing Boards Search firm to assist with the hiring.

“The Board has expressed support for the University’s current leadership team and the dedicated faculty and staff who are all working incredibly hard to continue our academic mission in service to our students,” UToledo Board of Trustees Chair Mary Ellen Pisanelli said in the release. “Our priority is to hire a strong interim president with demonstrated financial and leadership skills to lead our campus during this transition.”

UT expects to launch a national search for the next president in the fall.

The firm's managing principal is a UT alumnus, Dr. Roderick McDavis, who will lead the search. McDavis has served as president of numerous higher education institutions and earned his Ph.D. in counselor education from Toledo.