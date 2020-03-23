UT dorms could see new life as housing for quarantined individuals

Emptied dormitories at the University of Toledo could be used for a new purpose soon.

According to a public health order approved by the Lucas County Regional Board of Health, the dorms could be used to house sick individuals needing to be quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order is expected to be signed into action soon by Lucas County health commissioner Eric Zgodzinski and board president Dr. Johnathon Ross. It was approved unanimously at an emergency meeting and will become effective immediately but will only be used if necessary.

The board approved a second public health order that allows the health department to partner with law enforcement to enforce orders given for individuals to avoid mass gatherings.