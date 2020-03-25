UT football coach supports local restaurants by buying food for first responders

The University of Toledo football team and their head coach can't stop thinking about the firefighters and police officers who can't stay at home.

Coach Jason Candle teamed up with the owner of Focaccia's and The Blarney to feed first responders.

They prepared boxed lunches for them. Toledo fire crews rolled up to the downtown restaurant to pick up their meals. They fed four different fire stations.

Firefighters and officers put themselves at risk to help those in need and now the risk is even greater. Local health administrators say the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

