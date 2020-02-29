UT issues new travel guidelines for coronavirus

The University of Toledo shared that all University-sponsored travel is restricted after the CDC added Italy to the list of Level-3 Travel Warnings on Saturday.

UT also released the following statement on Friday, February 28th:

In an abundance of caution and aligned with recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, The University of Toledo will temporarily restrict all University-sponsored travel to countries on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warning list for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The CDC now recommends travelers avoid nonessential trips to South Korea and mainland China. The temporary restriction for University-sponsored travel will apply to any additional countries as they are added to the CDC's Travel Health Notices designated at Level 3 in the coming days and weeks.

University-sponsored travel to China had already been temporarily suspended following the country's Jan. 30, 2020, inclusion on the U.S. State Department's "do not travel" list.

There are currently no faculty or staff on University business in China or South Korea.

For personal international travel, the University strongly advises faculty, staff and students to review and follow the recommendations of the CDC and the U.S. State Department. The University is working to implement a process for faculty, staff and students to voluntarily report personal travel out of the country to better be able to reach you in the event of an emergency and connect individuals with any needed resources upon their return.

More information on the University's policies and procedures for University-sponsored international travel can be found from the Center for International Studies and Programs Travel Registry website.

