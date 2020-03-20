UT med students celebrate Match Day with a twist

Each year, University of Toledo medical students look forward to Match Day, the day they find out where they'll spend the next few years as they embark on their residencies.

Usually, Match Day is a big celebration where every student, along with their family and friends, discover their future all at once. This year, though, the worldwide coronavirus outbreak put a stop to their big event. Instead, UT celebrated Match Day remotely, with a live stream, and students opening their envelopes at home.

“We know this is a very important time in the lives of our students, and one they expected to spend with friends and colleagues as they take one of the final steps before going out into the community as physicians,” said Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences. “We worked very hard to create something special despite the difficult realities we’re living with right now. We are so proud of this class of fourth-year students who will soon be providing care in the communities in which they’ll be practicing.”

Many of UT's medical students will be staying in the region while others will move on to programs at places like Yale, the University of Chicago, the Cleveland Clinic, and the Mayo Clinic.