UT medical, nursing students get option to graduate early

More than 275 medical and nursing students at the University of Toledo are getting the option of graduating early, the school announced Tuesday.

The move comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a strain on healthcare workers and facilities across the globe.

Students who have completed all course work in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and College of Nursing, met their degree requirements, and have been approved for early graduation are eligible to receive their diploma as soon as Friday.

The option for early graduation was approved Monday by the UT Board of Trustees with the support of President Sharon L. Gaber and Provost Karen Bjorkman, according to a press release.

In order for a fourth-year medical student to graduate early, they must also enter their residency program early. After receiving their diploma, they must apply for and receive a medical license in the state in which they will be practicing. Nearly half of UT's fourth-year medical students will remain in Ohio; some also matched with programs in the hardest hit states, such as New York, Michigan, and California.

The state of Ohio updated its regulations to allow newly graduated nurses to receive a temporary license before taking the national standardized licensure examination, allowing new nursing graduates to quickly begin practicing. Michigan has also taken similar steps.

Students not graduating early will receive their diploma at UT's previously scheduled virtual commencement ceremonies, which are May 9 for the College of Nursing and May 15 for the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.