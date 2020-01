The Toledo men's basketball team has dismissed sophomore Gavin Bizeau, Rockets coach Todd Kowalczyk announced Thursday.

Bizeau, a native of Plainfield, Ind., transferred to UT after spending his freshman season at Duquesne University. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over seven games played this season.

The university did not give a reason for his dismissal in the press release.

The Rockets (8-5) open Mid-American Conference play tonight at Ball State.