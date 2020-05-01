UT students worry about scholarships as school deals with big deficit

Some University of Toledo students are feeling the pinch as the school transitions to all things virtual. Those students are worried about cuts to their financial aid as some of them prepare for the summer semester.

That comes as we learn about a major budget hole for the school.

School leaders tell the 13abc I-Team that in the fiscal year, that still has two months to go, UT is working through about a $21 million budget deficit. Some cuts are being made. Cuts that make some students wonder how they're going to graduate.

Taylor Rhoades hoped to finish nursing school in the spring but when her son was born in January, she decided instead to finish in the summer.

"They were very flexible with me especially in clinicals because I was pregnant during my last semester. So everyone was very flexible and that was awesome,” said Rhoades.

There's a big problem with that now. She says she was just informed that her scholarship for the summer has been cut drastically.

"We were getting our aid packages and a lot of our aid packages were cut. I get so much money in scholarships every semester and pretty much everything has been cut in half,” said Rhoades.

The university said in a statement Friday that school is working through a budget deficit of at least $20.93 million dollars in a fiscal year that ends on June 30th. We’re told it's only exacerbated by COVID-19. That spokeswoman says this is affecting summer scholarship funds. Reductions go as high as $1500.

“I'm losing out on a lot of money so I don't know as far as loans I’m going to be able to take out and how I’m going to quite cover all of my tuition." said Rhoades.

The school will be reducing a number of fees for the summer so that should help students like Rhoades. She's hoping that as a nursing students, with demand for her services so high, that the school will work something out.

"It's hard because we want to have the support. We're graduating in August and who knows where we'll be in August. We're going to be some of the newer nurses in the hospitals. Hoping they'll figure it out,” said Rhoades.

The school does expect to receive money from the federal government through the CARES act to help with about 30% of the expenses due to the pandemic.

But already UT officials are projecting a budget deficit for fiscal year 2021 at $36 million.

