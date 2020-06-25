UT to host second virtual round table after Floyd's death

The University of Toledo is hosting its second campus conversation about the death of George Floyd.

The Dialogues on Diversity Virtual Townhall series continues at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with “The Death of George Floyd: Where Do We Go From Here?” hosted jointly by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Africana Studies program.

The free, public event can be accessed on WebEx using the access code 160 482 0630. The meeting password is maP4hKYQM32. Join by phone at 415.655.0002.

Participants include:

• Angela Siner, director of the Africana Studies program

• Dr. Shirley Green, UToledo adjunct professor of history and director of the Toledo Police Museum;

• Dr. Shingi Mavima, UToledo assistant professor of history;

• Dr. Michael Stauch, UToledo assistant professor of history;

• Dr. Dale Snauwaert, UToledo professor of social and philosophical foundations of education and peace studies, and co-coordinator of the peace studies minor in the Judith Herb College of Education; and

• Dr. Willie McKether, vice president for diversity and inclusion.