UT to host virtual discussion on death of George Floyd

TOLEDO (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is hosting a campus conversation about the death of George Floyd on Thursday, and it can be accessed online.
A free public event, "Dialogues on Diversity Virtual Townhall" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It can be accessed on WebEx using the access code 160 282 6992, and the meeting password is HSfu4PQF6D3. You can join by phone at 415-655-0002.
Participants in the event include:
• UToledo Police Chief Jeff Newton
• Benjamin Davis, UToledo law professor
• Dr. Monita Mungo, UToledo assistant professor of sociology
• Dr. La Tasha Sullivan, director of the University Counseling Center
• Nyah Kidd, president of the Black Student Union
• Darren Gordon, former president of the UToledo chapter of the Student National Medical Association