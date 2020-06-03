UT to host virtual discussion on death of George Floyd

The University of Toledo is hosting a campus conversation about the death of George Floyd on Thursday, and it can be accessed online.

A free public event, "Dialogues on Diversity Virtual Townhall" will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It can be accessed on WebEx using the access code 160 282 6992, and the meeting password is HSfu4PQF6D3. You can join by phone at 415-655-0002.

Participants in the event include:

• UToledo Police Chief Jeff Newton

• Benjamin Davis, UToledo law professor

• Dr. Monita Mungo, UToledo assistant professor of sociology

• Dr. La Tasha Sullivan, director of the University Counseling Center

• Nyah Kidd, president of the Black Student Union

• Darren Gordon, former president of the UToledo chapter of the Student National Medical Association