TOLEDO - Thursday evening more than 360 people joined a University of Toledo video call to create a conversation about racism in America.

The event was titled: Dialogues on Diversity Virtual Townhall: A Campus Conversation about the death of George Floyd.

A group of panelists offered perspective. Students shared frustrations and concerns. The University's police chief said he was there to listen more than talk.

The next forum will be June 25th from 5:30-7 p.m.