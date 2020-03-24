UTMC pathology lab to begin testing for coronavirus COVID-19

Testing for coronavirus COVID-19 is now available at the University of Toledo Medical Center's pathology laboratory, the first lab in northwest Ohio with the capacity to test for COVID-19.

Test results can be delivered in less than 48 hours.

According to a press release, UTMC is working with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and other area hospitals to prioritize testing for patients who are hospitalized with severe pneumonia or are in intensive care units with severe respiratory illness.

First responders and healthcare providers who've had direct exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case and are now showing symptoms will also be tested.

“Testing supplies are still limited and we have to be strategic about how we deploy our resources,” Mo Smith, associate vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at UTMC, said in the press release. “However, by working with our community partners, we can significantly increase the pace of testing in northwest Ohio as we work to fight this dangerous virus.”

UTMC has the ability to process 180 samples per day. Patients cannot individually request a test. All testing must be ordered by healthcare professionals, following criteria established by the Ohio Department of Health.

