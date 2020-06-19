UTMC professor sends letter to FTC over ProMedica's bid to take over hospital

A UTMC professor has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over ProMedica's bid to take over operations of the hospital.

Dr. Daniel Rapport, a professor of psychiatry at UTMC, hopes his letter will lead to the FTC to investigate the deal. He believes the bid is an effort by ProMedica to eliminate a competitor.

Here is the body of Rapport's letter:

The University of Toledo board of trustees put out a Request for Proposal for any interested party to buy, lease or manage the hospital. On June 10th it was announced that ProMedica has made an offer to manage the hospital. Essentially, after robbing UTMC of its doctors, residents and patients, and driving it to insolvency, it has now swept in to offer to manage the hospital it has decimated financially. This is anti-competitive. It would place them in charge of the University Hospital to manage however they see fit. In their positions as managers they will dictate the conditions under which I will work in the future.

The parties named insist that the Affiliation Agreement is not related to UTMC. However, by virtue of the non-compete clause in my contract with the University, I no longer have a choice where I practice. I can either practice at the University or I can practice at a ProMedica Hospital. If I chose to do neither I would be forced to practice somewhere other than in Toledo.

As stated by Bob Baxter, President of Mercy Health North in a letter dated June 11, 2020 to Chancellor Gardner, the chancellor of higher education in Ohio, "If the Affiliation Agreement is not related to UTMC, as has been asserted, it's clinicians and residents should be free to remain in the greater Toledo community. Accordingly, Mercy Health believes it is the best interest of the community that:

(i) the University of Toledo waive the non-compete provisions included in the employment agreements of its remaining clinicians, much like it has already done to facilitate ProMedica's employment of scores of former University of Toledo clinicians

(ii) This would allow for any remaining clinicians employed by the University of Toledo to remain in, and continue to serve, the greater Toledo community and not be forced to choose between employment with ProMedica or expulsion from the community."

I am one of those clinicians who was left out of that Affiliation Agreement but because of the non-compete clause in my contract I would have no other choice but to remain under the management of ProMedica either indirectly through the University Hospital or directly by working for ProMedica. If I choose neither then I would be forced to leave Toledo to continue to practice medicine.

I believe this is anti-competitive and that this was the intention of ProMedica all along: To eliminate one of its competitors and to bring all of its clinicians into their fold.