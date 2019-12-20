UT's Simiuc earns MAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honors

After a strong showing in the classroom and the cross country course, the University of Toledo's Petronela Simiuc was named a Mid-American Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete.

Simiuc, a senior from Bacau, Romania, was one of eight women's cross country runners to earn the honor for the fall. She earned Academic All-MAC honors earlier in December.

She ran to a top-five finish at the MAC Championship meet, clocking in at 21 minutes, 59.8 seconds on the 6K course. Her best time of the season came at the Under Armor Pre-National Invitational with a time of 21:19.2.

Simiuc holds a 3.734 GPA in health promotion and education. She plans on graduating in the spring.