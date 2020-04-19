Unite419 Day: Ways to Particpate

Every year, the Toledo area celebrates the date that aligns with our area code: 419.

That's April 19th, also known as 4/19.

This year, the celebration is much different because of the Stay Home order by the State of Ohio.

We're coming together with other Toledo media outlets to raise funds for The United Way during Sunday's #Unite419 ... don't forget to join us! >> https://t.co/ca60PGTFMz pic.twitter.com/WjMOqgS1pV — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) April 18, 2020

According to the President and C.E.O. of the United Way of Greater Toledo, you can help during the COVID-19 crisis by simply doing any of the following:

1) Check on your family, friends, and neighbors. Make sure they are getting all the necessary help and supplies they may need during the lockdown.

2) Talk to your family about donating time or money to non-profit organizations, including the United Way. Consider philanthropy to help others during these difficult times.

3) Post pictures, videos, or positive words about the region on social media and use the hashtag: #Unite419.

Also, if you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call 2-1-1 and the United Way will able to direct you to an organization that can help.