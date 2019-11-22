United & Thankful: meal kits for kids in need

While kids look forward to long-weekend breaks from school, many stress about not having enough to eat.

United Way of Greater Toledo partnered with Connecting Kids to Meals to pack 3,000 meal kits for kids in need over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Over 500 volunteers gathered at United Way's downtown office on Friday morning to pack meals in assembly-line fashion.

United Way of Greater Toledo's President and CEO Wendy Pestrue says: "I think sometimes when people come volunteer for something like this they start to appreciate what the need is in our community and trying to address it, it can be fun but also very meaningful."

Not only did this event provide food-insecure children with five meals while school is out of session, Connecting Kids to Meals President, Wendi Huntley, says it was important for nutrition standards to be met and exceeded.

"The need here is great, we have over 30,000 kids that are documented as facing hunger on a regular basis," explains Huntley. "If we just look at the number of kids that are receiving free and reduced meals at our school districts, that tells the story in it of itself."

Connecting Kids to Meals will deliver the meal kits to children next week, the day before they are released from classes for Thanksgiving break.

