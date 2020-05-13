United Way of Greater Toledo announces more than $228,000 worth of grants to local organizations

The United Way of Greater Toledo announced that it has awarded $228,950 in grants to 17 community-based organizations across Lucas, Wood, and Ottawa counties to combat food insecurity in the region.

The organizations will be receiving monetary grants through the Emergency Response Fund, which was established shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following organizations received grants:

• Mobile Meals of Toledo $25,000

• YMCA of Greater Toledo $25,000

• The University Church $21,000

• Toledo GROWs $20,000

• Perrysburg Schools/Perrysburg Heights Community Center/ slamic Center of Greater Toledo collaboration $20,000

• Greater Grace Christian Church $18,000

• The Mareda Center $16,650

• ProMedica’s Ebeid Institute $16,380

• Mosaic Ministries of South Toledo “4-1-Dine” $12,000

• First United Methodist Church (Bowling Green) $10,560

• Food For Thought $10,000

• Brown Bag Food Project $10,000

• Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio $7,500

• Ottawa County Family Advocacy Center $5,000

• Church of Truth Ministries $5,000

• Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo $4,500

• Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center $2,000

These programs emergency food boxes, distributing vegetable plants, meal kit delivery for seniors, and increased pantry-food support.