United Way opens Emergency Response Fund for community organizations

The United Way of Greater Toledo is asking any community organization who works in the space of food insecurity apply for an Emergency Relief Fund grant.

The grants will vary in quantity and size, based on the request. Applications can be found on the United Way's website.

Singular grants will be capped at $25,000 in size. The objective is to expand the applicant’s capacity to serve community members, due to COVID-19.

Currently, UWGT has coordinated more than 40,000 meal reservations for 18 Connecting Kids to Meals sites and eight Toledo Public Schools via its 2-1-1 system. UWGT has also packed 12,000 weekend snack bags for Connecting Kids to Meals, with an extra 12,000 to 15,000 weekend snack bags to be filled.

UWGT hopes to invest $100,000 in total to tackle food insecurity, as pantries and meal service entities manage unprecedented numbers of those seeking nutrition resources.

If individuals would like to contribute to the Emergency Response Fund, they can visit UnitedWayToledo.org/Donate.