United Way partners with CKM to provide meals to kids

The United Way and Connecting Kids To Meals are teaming up with other organization to make sure no kid goes hungry during this time.

Beginning Wednesday, from 11-1, Connecting Kids to Meals will be serving grab and go meals for kids at 15 sites across the county.

they will also feed on the weekends.

Parents must call 2-1-1 United Way first to reserve a pick-up time and grab the food they need. They must have kids with them in order to pick up the food.

"The importance of these resources coming onto our organization to help us provide take home meals is critical because nutrition is important during the week but on the weekend we know parents are working they may have food but they may not have nutritious food. "

Kids will receive lunches and breakfast for the next day.