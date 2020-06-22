United Way seeking volunteers to be "Lunch Hour Heroes"

School's out for summer, but the United Way of Greater Toledo wants to make sure kids who rely on school lunch don't go hungry.

This new "Lunch Hour Hero" is an initiative United Way says is ideal for individuals, family units, service-based social groups, faith-based entities, and companies/businesses.

In the past, UWGT has hosted gathers of hundreds of people packing thousands of meals kits. These days, to be on the safer side, the organization is expanding those volunteer opportunities to be completed over a span of weeks.

"In the two hours that folks are here, they're tending to build about 700 snack packs in that time so even though it's a smaller group, the mightiness is happening and people are still getting a lot accomplished," says Director of Communications and Engagement Jennifer Archer.

Individuals are being asked to serve as a “Lunch Hour Hero” for specified days, which means assisting at one of the many lunch distribution sites in the community, either on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis.

To become a "Lunch Hour Hero," email volunteer@unitedwaytoledo.org and for singular volunteer opportunities, click here here.