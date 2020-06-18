University of Findlay resumes in-person campus tours for prospective students

This week, the University of Findlay is welcoming prospective students to visit campus for the first time since shutting down due to COVID-19.

There is still the option for future students to visit via a virtual session. Regardless of whether the visit is in person or virtual, campus faculty said they're taking a much more individualized approach than ever before.

"They're coming to get that experience of that on campus visit, getting the vibe of what we're all about," Shawn Jordan, Director of Undergraduate & Transfer Admissions, said. "We still have the opportunity to meet with professors, too. Some of them are virtual at this point. We're still trying to get some of that to happen on campus, but they're getting that wonderful experience to help them make the best decision which is what we're here for."

Both visit options now include a presentation from an admission counselor, a meeting with an academic professor, and a tour of the UF campus.

In-person tours will be booked as one-on-one sessions, matching one tour guide per student and family instead of the traditional group tours.

"I think they get to not only see the campus but they also get to see and hear how each area on campus is utilized," Jordan said. "When you have a virtual tour, you just don't get that same opportunity. Plus when you get to see it for yourself, maybe you'll see those things maybe our camera didn't pick up when we were doing our 360 view of campus."

As more colleges and universities begin to offer on-campus tours, they're advising prospective students and parents to visit the school's website first to get an overview of the guidelines before they schedule a visit.