University of Toledo, BGSU announce summer courses to be held online

The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University have announced that all of their planned summer courses will be taught entirely online this year. The move comes as uncertainty over when the COVID-19 cases will peak continues.

In an e-mail sent to students and staff, University President Sharon L. Gaber and Provost Karen Bjorkman say, "We do not know what the situation will be in May and want to give our faculty and students time to plan ahead, which we were not able to do when courses had to be moved online rapidly in the middle of spring semester.

By beginning to plan now, summer courses will be designed to be delivered 100% online to maintain the quality of instruction and offer students options to get ahead in their studies."

BGSU's Provost Joe B. Whitehead, Jr. expressed a similar reasoning behind their decision.

Both schools had previously decided, along with all other Ohio colleges and universities, to put the remainder of their Spring semester online amid COVID-19 concerns.