University of Toledo employee tests positive for COVID-19

Someone that works for the University of Toledo has COVID-19.Tonight, members of the UToledo Community were sent an email explaining the situation.

According to the email, The University says the employee has not been on campus in 10 days.

At this point, the employee is working with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department to trace possible contact exposure. Anyone that was in close contact with the patient will be contacted.

Meanwhile, UToledo employees have been working remotely since March 18th. Students are finishing the semester online and have moved out of the dorms.

"UToledo is undertaking these and other proactive steps in order to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff. We will continue to actively monitor the health of our community and communicate about the wide variety of effects the pandemic response is having on our daily lives and operations. In addition to social distancing, the University encourages members of the campus community to follow these CDC guidelines on ways to protect yourself. More information is available on UToledo's COVID-19 information page and updates will continue to be posted on the site." - University of Toledo