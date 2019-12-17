Updated autism diagnosis guidelines focus on early intervention

Medical experts say autism spectrum disorder is on the rise. Its prevalence has increased to 1 in 59 children compared to 1 in 155 in 2007. This week, The American Academy of Pediatrics updated the diagnosis guidelines for the first time in more than a decade.

13abc talked with a local pediatric neurologist who says these guidelines reinforce how important early intervention and screening is to treating children with autism.

"They suggest that at 9 months, 12 months, 15 months, 18 months do screening for autism at the well child visits to make sure you don't miss on the diagnosis," said Mercy Health Dr. Ateeq Haseeb.

For more than a decade Dr. Haseeb has diagnosed children with autism.

"The concern is that this diagnosis is on the rise. There's more kids who have autism," he said.

Dr. Haseeb says there are lots of theories as to why the disorder has become more prevalent, but an exact cause is still unknown.

"Toxins in the food, pesticides, the makeup and the genetics and electronics...the electric energy that's around us, there's different theories out there," said Dr. Haseeb.

Here are the signs doctors recommend you look out for:

1. Impairment in social interaction with other children

2. Delays in language development

3. Repetitive stereotypical patterns of behavior, like jumping or rocking back and forth

If you notice any of that behavior in your child, Dr. Haseeb says you should bring it up to your pediatrician right away.

"I'm not going to cure that autism, but at least I can make it in a way where the parents can spend some good time with the child and themselves have a good quality of life," said Dr. Haseeb.

Autism is part of a spectrum. Experts say it often goes hand and hand with other disorders.

"Kids who have autism about 40-60% of them have anxiety disorders. Many of them have sleep problems. Many of them have ADHD, so you cannot just say autism and just leave them alone. You got to help them out at all fronts," said Dr. Haseeb.

Dr. Haseeb says that he's seen in practice the benefits of a combination treatment, both medication and therapy. He believes antioxidants and Probiotics tend to help improve behavior as well.

Again, if you have any concerns your child may have autism - bring that up to your pediatrician.