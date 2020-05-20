Urban farmers find security in their gardens

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many grocery store shelves empty.

The pandemic is also sparking a boom for small business owners who build food gardens.

Richelle Watkins says she never thought in a million years she'd grow her own fruits and vegetables.

"I’m mostly growing vegetables," said Richelle Watkins.

Watkins says COVID-19 caused some fear and anxiety in her life. She says grocery store shelves were empty and the reports of food shortages made her pick up the phone and call a lady known as the Harvest Doctor. Carla Pattin is an Urban Farmer.

"It’s a horrible time right now, but this is life," said Carla Pattin.

Watkins also called Sonia Flunder McNair , the founder of Urban Wholistics. It's a non profit organization that works with Lucas County to create beautiful and usable spaces in the inner city.

Flunder-McNair is known as the herb specialist.

"We promote through our virtual course that there’s no such thing as green thumbs. We are actually promoting soil as life. The soil is where we get our nutrients," said Sonia Flunder- McNair.

She says needing a green thumb to maintain a healthy garden is a myth, and starting your own miniature garden will help you sustain a steady food supply.

"This is what will save us from the next pandemic because there will be more," said Flunder- McNair.