Va. Girl Scouts attend one-day Cookie College

Girl Scouts from our region attended Cookie College Sunday at Hollins University.

It's a one-day entrepreneurship university experience that helps Girl Scouts succeed in selling cookies and learn new skills. They attended sessions on goal-setting, people skills, money management and decision making.

"They learn valuable skills that will apply and they can put into practice and use every day in the cookie sale, but then they can also build on them for the rest of their life," Nikki Williams, CEO of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council, said.

Once the sessions ended Sunday, students graduated, receiving certificates and badges.

