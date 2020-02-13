Vacant Toledo homes required to be registered by March 1

The deadline to register vacant properties has been extended to March 1.

Pursuant to the Toledo Municipal Code, any vacant residential properties located in the city must be registered within 30 days after the structure first becomes vacant.

The property owner must file a Vacant Residential Building Registration form with the Department of Neighborhoods and pay a $200 fee at the time of filing.

A city spokesperson says they haven't enforced the law in years. However, the City of Toledo will send a mass mailing on March 1st to properties administrators have identified as vacant, but not registered. They say if the owners ignore those mailings the city will fine the homeowner.