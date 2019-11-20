Vandals destroy multiple statues at Wauseon church shrine

At Saint Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon, a spot meant for prayer and reflection is currently in disrepair.

"It's really sad. I don't know why people would do this," parish secretary Kasey Sekula said of a defaced shrine. "One of the statue's head was completely off. The other ones, the face was just pretty much destroyed."

On Monday afternoon, Sekula says a parishioner alerted her to the damage of three statues in an outdoor shrine. Leaders believe it likely happened sometime over the weekend.

"We're thinking kids maybe, but we're just not sure," Sekula said.

In its more than 50 year history Sekula says the shrine has existed without issue. Recently, she says the site has, for some reason, become a target.

"People are just destroying our stuff for no reason," Sekula said. "We just don't know why. We just wish we had an explanation."

It's something Wauseon police wish they also had answers for as investigators work to track down the people responsible.

"You would think that people would have a little bit more respect for the shrine back there, but things like that happen on occasion out here," assistant police chief John Roof said.

Roof says officers don't have a lot of evidence to work with right now, and with no cameras in the area investigators are hoping the community can help.

"Once we find out who did it we'll turn it over to the prosecutor's office and file charges," Roof said.

Back at Saint Caspar's, Sekula says clean up is underway and new statues are being ordered as church leaders wait to see if the vandals get caught.

"People come here to pray and meditate and everything, and I just don't know why they would do that," Sekula said of the vandals.

If you know anything about the vandalism you're asked to call Wauseon Police at 419-335-3821.