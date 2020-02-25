Laptops, tractors, printers, oh my! Various items up for bid during State of Ohio's auction

Need a new John Deere tractor? Or how about a laptop, printer, or cassette recorder?

This weekend's State of Ohio miscellaneous property auction is just the place for you.

The Department of Administrative Services is hosting the auction Saturday morning. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m.

The auction will be held at the DAS General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Rd., Columbus.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental agencies. All inventory will be sold "as is" with no warranty or guarantees.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards -- Visa, Discover and MasterCard only -- are accepted. Credit and debit cards are charged a 3 percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations.

Inventory may be inspected from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. The warehouse is open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. All items must be removed by 3 p.m. March 4.

For more information, visit the State of Ohio's website.