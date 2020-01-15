Vehicle, home struck by bullets in Tuesday afternoon incidents

Toledo Police are investigating a report of shots fired Tuesday evening in the 1800 block of Prouty.

According to police, a vehicle with three occupants was struck by three bullets coming from the alley on the block. No one in the car was injured.

The suspect vehicle then fled down Wright towards Arlington. It is described as a silver car with tinted windows.

A residence in the 500 block of Geneva was also struck by a bullet, and it's believed to be related to the incident on Prouty. The occupant of the house was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.