Victim wants parole denied for convicted child rapist

He pleaded guilty to raping two children who were students at Pike-Delta-York more than 35 years ago. Now, that former 2nd Grade teacher is up for parole.

One of his victims wants him to stay behind bars because the emotional toll still lingers.

"Teacher. Everybody's favorite teacher. And he was, turns out to be, everybody's favorite monster," said the now 44-year-old victim, who asked not to be identified, "I went through counselor after counselor. I've battled depression, suicidal thoughts. Struggled with guilt. Why did I let him? Why didn't I stop him?"

During the school year of 1982-83, that man was a 7-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted and raped by his own teacher.

"That's when you're treated extra special, held in for recess. Recess turns into playtime. Play time turns into something else," he explained.

Old newspaper articles from the Fulton County Expositor and The Blade show his teacher, Eugene Grime, who was 29 when he was convicted, was charged with assaulting 17 children. Because of a plea bargain, he was only convicted of raping two.

His sentence has a maximum of 50 years. 35 years after his conviction, Grime, who's now 65 and in the Grafton Correctional Institution, is up for parole.

One of his two known victims does not want that to happen.

He petitioned the state and received a letter stating: "The Ohio Parole Board will be conducting a Full Hearing regarding the proposed release of Eugene Grime on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:30 A.M."

"If paroled, he is likely to offend because it's his programming. It's what he does," added the victim.

Now the only thing stopping Grime from getting out of prison is one victim who has the courage to speak up.

