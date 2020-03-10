Telayah Hughes' mother speaks out about her daughter's murder

It's been more than 48 hours after Toledo police found two teens shot to death in a home. Investigators continue to piece together what happened.

We are learning more about the case. The mother of 19 year old Telayah Hughes is speaking out.

"All I think about was she screaming? Did she suffer? Why would they do this to my baby," said Alake Hughes.

Alake Hughes wants to know what happened to her daughter Telayah Hughes in a house on Wayne. Telayah was her first born.

"I miss my baby so much. Telayah was a wonderful person," said her mother.

Her mom says she was an athlete and was working as a home health care worker. On Sunday police found Telayah and 19-year-old O'sean Liggons shot in the face in an upper unit of this home on Wayne. The victim's mother says she waited up all night for her daughter to come home.

"I called her back to back to back. I'm FaceTiming her FaceTiming. No response. I kept calling I kept calling," said Hughes.

She says Telayah's best friend's mother came over.

"Something bad happened to Telayah. I said what and then after that the detectives came," said Hughes.

The mother says her daughter was strong enough to call 911 before she died. 13abc has learned Telayah's best friend dropped her off at the home then left to go find a bathroom.

"I ask Keshara do you know anything she said no. They had been to this house a few times kicking it with these guys," said Telayah's best friends mother Sekethia Diggs.

Detectives collected evidence from the home. They hope the evidence will help them solve this case.

"These were babies that were gunned down like animals," said Hughes.