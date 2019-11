Chinese-owned video app TikTok say it has unblocked a U.S. teenager and restored her viral video condemning China’s treatment of its Muslim minority.

A statement from Eric Han, an American who heads TikTok’s U.S. content-moderation team, says that the video was removed for 50 minutes Wednesday due to “a human moderation error.” U.S. senators have raised concerns about censorship on the site of content not in line with the Chinese government.