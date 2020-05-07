Video shows praying mantis eating ‘murder hornet’

(Gray News) – Maybe the murder hornet isn’t as bad as we first thought.

The Asian Giant Hornet is commonly referred to as the 'murder hornet'. Courtesy Jonathan Larson

The Twitter video posted by Nature is Metal shows a praying mantis getting the best of a "murder hornet," a creature most of us didn’t know anything about a week ago.

The invasive Asian giant hornets can measure 2 inches long have been spotted in Washington state. Experts say they’re not big killers of humans, although it does happen on rare occasions.

Scientists are concerned these hornets will decimate beehives. The world's largest hornets do decapitate entire hives of honeybees. The crucial food pollinators are already in big trouble.

Warning: Some may find this video disturbing