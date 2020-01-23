Violent Case Of Road Rage Spills Out Over Several Weeks

It is a case of road rage that spilled into a two month feud and ended with a Toledo woman violently assaulted.

24-year old Toni Adams is in the hospital with doctors say is a broken jaw. Surveillance video from a grocery store shows a man walking up to her and punching her in the face then leaving the store.

Adam's sister Lynne says the assault stems from a fender bender car accident two months ago. That's when Adams says her sister was driving on Summit Street and brushed the fender of the alleged suspects car. At the time of the accident, Adams says her sister wanted to call police, but the alleged suspect asked her not to, saying they could settle it themselves. "A little fender bender, his truck did not have no damage, she tried to call police and he said no," says Adams. Lynne said her sister Toni reluctantly agreed but "He claims that she destroyed his vehicle."

Lynne Adams goes on to describe several weeks of harassment from the alleged suspect that led up to the punching incident on Wednesday night. "She's been terrified of them seeing her, and they finally caught her last night."

Police are not releasing a suspects name or photo until while they investigate the incident. Adams is scheduled to undergo surgery to fix her jaw.

