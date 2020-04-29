Visitors must wear face coverings when visiting Wood Co. government buildings

Beginning Wednesday, all people entering Wood County government buildings are required to wear a mask, scarf, of some type of face covering prior to entering. The county is unable to provide makes to visitors.

All visitors will also have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If the visitor has a temperature of more than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.

Visitors are also asked to call before they arrive as access to many county offices and departments is restricted. Go to the Wood County website to access phone numbers for the offices and departments, or call 419-354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140.

The public drop-off area of the Wood County Landfill will reopen on Friday. All people coming to the landfill must wear a mask, scarf, or other face covering while at the payment window.