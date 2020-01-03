Volunteer cleans up highway litter

Omar Smaidy adopted two miles of I-280 last summer. From Starr Avenue to Curtice Road, in both directions, he keeps up with the litter on the side of the road.

He tells 13abc, "It's hard work. ODOT has a lot of responsibility. You can imagine how many miles of highway we have. It's a lot."

In Northwest Ohio, ODOT services 3,833 miles of highways. The national campaign, “Adopt-A-Highway” allows volunteers to help keep up with the trash people throw from their cars. Omar is one of those volunteers, and he spends a few hours in the grass once a month.

He explains, "You could do a pickup, and then two or three weeks later, it can start to build up again."

Those two miles may not sound like a lot, but the amount of work it takes can be exhausting, Smaidy says.

"After four hours of doing this, your back hurts and your legs hurt and everything hurts… Just the amount of litter there is! It's ridiculous!"

Smaidy says he's picked up litter around his own neighborhood for years. But when he saw the need for it here, he didn't hesitate to adopt.

"It can be frustrating,” he says, “But I kind of just put that aside because it is what it is and all you can do is know that you're doing something good."

What makes it even tougher: Smaidy works alone.

He says, "It's too much for one person. Honestly, I need to get more help.”

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that most people who are cited for throwing garbage on the ground are caught in the act by troopers. But Smaidy says there's an easier way to avoid it all: "I think that if everyone just did their part and tried to prevent throwing things out your window, it would just help the situation."

If you’re interested in getting involved with Adopt-A-Highway, you can find your district AAH coordinator here.

