Voters follow all the rules but their primary votes didn't count

These voters did their part. They followed all the regulations to be part of the democratic process. It turns out their vote didn't count.

That's what happened to some Lucas County voters who tried to vote in Ohio's primary election.

Some of the ballots took well over a month to leave a postal box in Toledo and get to downtown Toledo. If they were postmarked properly and those ballot arrived 10 days after election day then by Ohio law they didn't count

If you didn't vote early in person before March 17th, Ohio's original primary date, you became part of the mail-in or drop off category. You could stick your ballot in a drop box at your board of elections or mail it in.

The mail didn't work out for three Lucas County voters in particular. They postmarked their ballots well before the April 27th deadline but their votes didn't count.

Here's what 13abc found about those three Lucas county ballots, all city of Toledo residents.

One voter from Westbrook drive in West Toledo postmarked her ballot on April 18th. It arrived to the board of elections on May 13th.

A voter on Locust street in North Toledo postmarked her ballot on April 10th. It arrived on May 12th. Over a month for that ballot to arrive at a location half a mile away.

Then there’s the most egregious problem, a ballot postmarked April 7th from North Kennison drive near Bowsher High School. It arrived on May 12th.

None of those votes counted because they arrived after the 10 day window.

So what happened? That's not clear.

Toledo area mail does go to the Detroit area, so that could have played a role.

Ohio's Secretary of State asked the US Postal Service to keep Ohio election mail in the state but that request came 1-2 weeks after these ballots were postmarked.

The 13abc I-Team spoke to two of those voters. They didn't want to go on camera. The man who mailed his ballot on the 7th said he didn't know it took that long for his ballot to arrive. He also didn't know his vote hadn't counted.

The US Postal Service sent this statement to the 13abc I-Team about this incident:

The U.S. Mail serves as a secure, efficient and effective means for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner. We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots. Regarding this specific instance, postal management is researching the matter and will have no further comment until that investigation is complete.